TRLPC: Merck looks for $8B bridge for Cubist acquisition
December 15, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

TRLPC: Merck looks for $8B bridge for Cubist acquisition

Karen Schwartz

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc is approaching banks about an $8 billion, 364-day bridge loan that will back the drugmaker’s plans to acquire Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank are leading the deal.

The loan has a drawn cost of LIB+75 if Merck keeps its current rating of AA/A2, sources said.

Further details were not available by press time.

Merck announced December 8 that it would buy Cubist for $9.5 billion. The transaction will include $1.1 billion of net debt.

The Cubist purchase will give Merck access to antibiotic Cubicin, Reuters said. Cubist also has a drug in development for complicated urinary tract infections.

The deal signals that large pharmaceutical companies are turning their attention back to antibiotics after decades of low investment, according to Reuters.

The Cubist acquisition is Merck’s second-largest acquisition this year. The company bought Idenix Pharmaceuticals for $3.85 billion in June. (Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)

