(Corrects spelling of drug)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Feb 1 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc : * CEO says continues to believe in potential of osteoporosis drug odanacatib * Said it made decision to delay seeking U.S. approval of drug on its own, without FDA prodding * Says it will delay marketing application in order to include additional data from an extension trial (Reporting By Ransdell Pierson)