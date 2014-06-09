FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merck says triple therapy using Idenix hepatitis drug could speed cures, treat all genotypes
June 9, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Merck says triple therapy using Idenix hepatitis drug could speed cures, treat all genotypes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc : * Research chief says triple combination of Idenix nucleotide inhibibor

idx21437 and leading two experimental Merck drugs could produce cures in 4 to

6 weeks * Research chief says triple combination, using idx21437, has potential to

eliminate hepatitis c virus in all genotypes * Research chief says global company reach could bring triple combination to

countries most affected by genotypes 2 and 3, virus types less common in U.S. * Says its own experimental dual therapy of mk-5172 and mk-8742 cures ”high

nineties” percentage of patients in 12 weeks; says triple therapy could be

more effective, faster

