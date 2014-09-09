FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Merck CEO says tax inversion deals would not fit its corporate strategy
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Merck CEO says tax inversion deals would not fit its corporate strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc : * Merck CEO, at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, says tax inversion deals would not fit its corporate strategy * CEO says tax inversion benefit would require overly large transaction * CEO says changes needed to make U.S. tax rate more competitive, but may not

occur until after 2016 elections * CEO says advantages from tax inversion deals would not be “durable” because

of likely changes in coming years to U.S. tax policy * CEO says new big deals would be disruptive, although prior Schering Plough

acquisition made sense

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.