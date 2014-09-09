BRIEF-Merck CEO says tax inversion deals would not fit its corporate strategy

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc : * Merck CEO, at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference, says tax inversion deals would not fit its corporate strategy * CEO says tax inversion benefit would require overly large transaction * CEO says changes needed to make U.S. tax rate more competitive, but may not

occur until after 2016 elections * CEO says advantages from tax inversion deals would not be “durable” because

of likely changes in coming years to U.S. tax policy * CEO says new big deals would be disruptive, although prior Schering Plough

acquisition made sense