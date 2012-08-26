BRIEF-Merck plans to file regulatory applications for vorapaxar anti-thrombotic medicine in 2013 in United States and European union

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc : * Plans to file regulatory applications for vorapaxar anti-thrombotic medicine

in 2013 in United States and European union * Says “discussions with worldwide regulatory agencies are continuing”

regarding vorapaxar anti-thrombotic medicine * Says study on extended release niacin/laropiprant (mk-524a, tredaptive) on

track to complete later this year * Says plans to file niacin/laropiprant (mk-524a, tredaptive) drug for approval

in the United States and the European union in 2013 * Says anacetrapib reveal study led by Oxford researchers started in June 2011

and will enroll 30,000 patients with pre-existing vascular disease * Says anacetrapib reveal study led by Oxford researchers enrolled more than

20,000 patients in trials so far * Says anacetrapib reveal study led by Oxford researchers study is predicted to

be completed in 2017