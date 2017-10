(Corrrects headline to show that FDA has accepted, not approved, Merck’s new drug application for Suvorexant)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nov 8 (Reuters) - Merck : * Announces FDA acceptance of new drug application for Suvorexant, an investigational insomnia medicine * Says continuing with plans to seek approval for Suvorexant in other countries around the world * Source text * Further company coverage