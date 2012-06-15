FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-U.S. district court rules against Merck in Nasonex patent lawsuit
#Market News
June 15, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-U.S. district court rules against Merck in Nasonex patent lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - June 15 (Reuters) - Merck : * U.S. district court rules against Merck in nasonex (mometasone furoate monohydrate) patent lawsuit * Says “believe the patent for nasonex in the United States is valid and would be infringed by the apotex product” * Says “we plan to review all of our options, including a likely appeal of the decision” * Patent at issue is U.S. patent no. 6,127,353 that covers mometasone furoate monohydrate, active ingredient in nasonex * Says a U.S. district court ruled against co in a patent infringement suit against Apotex inc. and Apotex corp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
