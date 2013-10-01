FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck drug triggers response in 24 pct of lung cancer patients
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 9:34 PM / in 4 years

Merck drug triggers response in 24 pct of lung cancer patients

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Early data from a small trial of Merck & Co Inc’s experimental immunotherapy cancer drug, known as MK-3475, showed that about a quarter of lung cancer patients responded to the treatment.

Data from the trial is slated for presentation in Sydney, Australia, later this month at the World Conference on Lung Cancer, Merck said in a statement on Tuesday.

The antibody drug, once known as lambrolizumab, is part of a new class of compounds designed to block the activity of a receptor on immune cells called programmed death 1 or PD-1. The aim of the drugs is to spur the body’s own immune system to attack cancer cells.

“The data for now suggest relatively similar response rates in NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) for Merck’s ‘3475, Bristol’s nivolumab and Roche’s MPDL3280A as single agents,” JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a research note. “With lung cancer representing the largest potential market for PD-1 therapy, we will closely watch how data in the space unfolds.”

Merck said results from 38 patients whose cancer had stopped responding to earlier rounds of treatment showed that 24 percent had an immune-system response to the drug. The trial also showed that 21 percent of patients experienced tumor shrinkage.

The most common side effects seen in the trial were fatigue, rash, itching and diarrhea.

Earlier on Tuesday, Merck said it would cut annual operating costs by $2.5 billion and eliminate 8,500 jobs. Its shares rose 2.4 percent to close at $48.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Schott said Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is still leading the race to develop PD-1 drugs, with more data on nivolumab also expected at the Sydney conference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.