FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck says cholesterol drug study failed
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 20, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Merck says cholesterol drug study failed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday a major trial of its Tredaptive medicine to raise “good” HDL cholesterol showed it did not do a better job at preventing heart attacks, deaths or strokes than traditional statin drugs that lower “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Merck said it no longer plans to seek regulatory approval for the drug in the United States and is recommending that providers not start new patients on it.

The failed study had enrolled more than 25,000 patients over more than three years and is a significant setback for the drugmaker because Tredaptive was one of the most important and potentially lucrative of its experimental medicines.

Merck shares were down almost 3 percent at $42.35 compared to Wednesday’s closing on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.