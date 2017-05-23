FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 3 months ago

UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday accused Merck & Co of operating an anti-competitive discount scheme for its medicine Remicade, designed to restrict competition from so-called biosimilar copies of the drug.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it had provisionally found the U.S. company's European unit, Merck Sharp & Dohme, had abused its dominant position through a discount scheme for Remicade.

MSD said it was cooperating fully with the CMA’s ongoing investigation and was confident the proceedings would show it had complied with competition law. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)

