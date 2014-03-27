FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Merck appoints Baxter executive as CFO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Merck appoints Baxter executive as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show the Baxter executive is currently with, and not a former employee of, the company. Fixes spelling in first paragraph)

March 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said it appointed Robert Davis as chief financial officer, effective April 23, replacing Peter Kellogg.

Davis, 47, is joining Merck from Baxter International Inc where he oversaw the integration of the company’s two major businesses, along with corporate manufacturing and R&D.

Merck said Peter Kellogg, 58, the CFO since 2007, will leave the company on May 16.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.