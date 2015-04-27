FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck's diabetes drug Januvia succeeds in heart safety trial
April 27, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Merck's diabetes drug Januvia succeeds in heart safety trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Merck and Co’s diabetes drug Januvia achieved the main goal of a long-awaited heart safety study, according to preliminary results released by the company on Monday, likely removing a cloud of uncertainty from its biggest product.

In after-hours trading, Merck shares rose nearly 4 percent after the announcement on Januvia, which had sales of about $4 billion in 2014.

In the Tecos study of 14,724 patients with type 2 diabetes and a history of heart disease, Januvia plus regular care led to no significant difference in a composite of time to the first cardiovascular-related death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, or unstable angina requiring hospitalization compared with usual care alone, Merck said.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by G Crosse

