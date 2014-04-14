FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck's grass pollen allergy vaccine wins U.S. approval
April 14, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Merck's grass pollen allergy vaccine wins U.S. approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved its grass pollen allergy vaccine, Grastek, for patients aged 5 to 65.

The company, which developed the tablet-based drug with Denmark’s ALK Abello, said it expects to launch the treatment in the United States by late April.

An advisory committee to the U.S. FDA had unanimously recommended the approval of the drug in December.

The immunotherapy treatment, which got regulatory approval in Canada in February, has been available in Europe since 2006 under the name Grazax.

Merck’s stock closed at $55.57 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
