FDA approves Merck's Keytruda for use in lung cancer
October 2, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

FDA approves Merck's Keytruda for use in lung cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for Merck & Co’s immunotherapy, Keytruda, in patients with a form of lung cancer.

Keytruda and another similar treatment from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co called Opdivo block a protein called PD-1, whose natural function is to put checks on the immune system.

Wall Street analysts expect such drugs to capture combined annual sales of over $20 billion by 2020.

Keytruda was approved last year to treat patients with advanced melanoma. (1.usa.gov/1P9wW3p)

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
