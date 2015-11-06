FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Merck & Co's Sugammadex

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Merck & Co’s drug to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants used in surgery is safe and effective enough to warrant approval, an independent panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

The drug, known chemically as Sugammadex, was developed by Schering Plough, a rival U.S. drugmaker acquired by Merck in 2009. The drugmakers claim the therapy is a potential major advance in speeding recovery of patients from anesthesia.

Sugammadex is already approved in more than 75 countries and sold in more than 50 countries. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)