April 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined an application to include information on the labels of its diabetes drugs that the treatments do not raise the risk of major heart problems.

The company is reviewing the agency's response to the application, Merck said on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)