Merck expects to be denied approval for sugammadex injection again
March 13, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 3 years ago

Merck expects to be denied approval for sugammadex injection again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said it expected to be denied U.S. approval for its sugammadex injection, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would conduct additional site inspections related to a study of the drug.

The company said it now expected to receive a complete response letter by April 22, when the FDA is expected to make its final decision.

A meeting of an independent panel to the FDA scheduled for March 18 to discuss the company’s resubmitted marketing application has been canceled, Merck said on Friday.

Sugammadex, which reverses the effects of muscle relaxants after surgery, is already approved in more than 50 countries.

The FDA rejected the drug in 2008, citing concerns about a possible association with allergic reactions and bleeding. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

