Merck & Co under Pennsylvania Attorney's Office probe over pricing
November 6, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Merck & Co is being investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania over contracting and pricing of its asthma inhaler product, Dulera, the company said.

Merck, in a regulatory filing late on Thursday, said it had received a civil investigative demand from the Attorney's Office and that it was cooperating with the investigation. (1.usa.gov/1kyPGgR)

The news comes days after a bipartisan probe was launched into pharmaceutical pricing by companies including Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Turing Pharmaceuticals.

Concerns about drug pricing have loomed over drugmakers since last year, weighing on their stocks.

Drugmakers’ shares fell sharply in the past few weeks after Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticized the price rises on her campaign trail. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
