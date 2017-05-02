Merck & Co Inc on Tuesday reported
better-than-expected profit in the first quarter as surprisingly
strong demand for animal health products, vaccines and its
hepatitis C treatment offset nearly $700 million in lower sales
from drugs that lost patent protection.
The U.S. drugmaker said its fast-growing immuno-oncology
drug Keytruda is gaining market share and sees future sales
opportunities across multiple types of cancer, despite first
quarter sales of $584 million falling just shy of analysts'
estimates.
The company said Keytruda has become "the most prescribed"
product for previously untreated, or first-line, lung cancer and
it is looking to expand its use in second-line lung therapy.
Merck is awaiting a potential U.S. approval next week for
Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy.
"The approval could meaningfully boost sales of Keytruda
given the size of the lung cancer market," said Edward Jones
analyst Ashtyn Evans of by far the largest oncology market.
Research chief Roger Perlmutter called the combination "a
major opportunity to establish Keytruda further as a real
preferred treatment therapy."
Keytruda use is also growing in head and neck cancers, with
15 percent of U.S. sales for that indication now compared with
40 percent from lung.
Merck slightly raised its 2017 adjusted earnings forecast to
a range of $3.76 to $3.88 per share from its prior view $3.72 to
$3.87, due to a favorable foreign exchange environment.
It now expects full-year revenue of $39.1 billion to $40.3
billion, up from $38.6 billion-$40.1 billion.
Total revenue rose 1.3 percent to $9.43 billion in the
quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $9.25 billion,
despite the loss of U.S. patent exclusivity on cholesterol drug
Zetia, antibiotic Cubicin, Nasonex nasal spray, and new
competition for rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade in Europe.
Merck's blockbuster cholesterol drug Vytorin will also face
competition from cheap generic rivals going forward.
"In addition to Keytruda, we've got multiple other launches
that are showing good growth and we've got a strong portfolio of
vaccines" to help offset loss of exclusivities, said Adam
Schechter, Merck's head of global human health.
Merck's hepatitis C treatment Zepatier had sales of $378
million, topping analysts' estimates of $269 million, while
sales of $532 million for Gardasil vaccine against human
papillomavirus also sailed past Wall Street forecasts. Animal
health sales grew 13 percent to $939 million.
The company cautioned that animal health growth would be
"more measured in subsequent quarters."
Excluding items, Merck earned 88 cents per share, beating
analysts' average estimate by 5 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Merck shares were up 10 cents at $62.48.