Merck revenue down 5 pct, hurt by strong dollar
October 27, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Merck revenue down 5 pct, hurt by strong dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a near 5 percent drop in quarterly revenue as a strong dollar offset strong demand for its diabetes drugs.

The U.S. drugmaker’s net income doubled to $1.83 billion, or 64 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $895 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $10.07 billion from $10.56 billion. Excluding the impact of a strong dollar revenue and other items, revenue would have risen 4 percent, the company said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

