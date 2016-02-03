Merck revenue falls as dollar strengthens

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc reported a 2.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and declining sales of its Remicade arthritis treatment.

Net income fell to $981 million, or 35 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $7.32 billion, or $2.54 per share, from a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 93 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $10.22 billion from $10.48 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)