Merck revenue falls as dollar strengthens
February 3, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

Merck revenue falls as dollar strengthens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc reported a 2.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and declining sales of its Remicade arthritis treatment.

Net income fell to $981 million, or 35 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $7.32 billion, or $2.54 per share, from a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 93 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $10.22 billion from $10.48 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

