10 months ago
Merck reports 19.6 pct jump in quarterly profit
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

Merck reports 19.6 pct jump in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 - Merck & Co Inc reported a 19.6 percent rise in quarterly net profit, driven primarily by higher demand for its new cancer drug Keytruda.

Net income attributable rose to $2.18 billion, or 78 cents per share, for the third quarter from $1.83 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $10.54 billion from $10.07 billion.

Merck is betting on Keytruda to boost earnings as demand wanes for its diabetes franchise, Januvia and a related combination medicine called Janumet, and Remicade arthritis drug.

The company said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Keytruda for use in certain previously untreated lung cancer patients, making it the only approved first-line treatment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

