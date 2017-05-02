May 2 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to $1.55 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $1.13 billion, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue climbed to $9.43 billion from $9.31 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover; Editing by Savio D'Souza)