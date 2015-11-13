FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Panel recommends Merck & Co continue cholesterol drug study
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2015 / 1:37 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Panel recommends Merck & Co continue cholesterol drug study

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, shares)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Merck & Co said an independent data monitoring committee recommended that the drugmaker continue a study of its experimental cholesterol drug, anacetrapib.

The recommendation comes a month after Eli Lilly & Co stopped testing a similar cholesterol drug, belonging to a class of drugs called CETP inhibitors.

Merck said on Friday that the committee reviewed safety and efficacy data from the large study, including a futility analysis.

A futility analysis is done to gauge if a study is likely to succeed or fail.

Merck is now the only major drugmaker still aggressively developing a CETP inhibitor - drugs aimed at raising HDL, or “good cholesterol” levels in the blood and cutting levels of LDL, or “bad cholesterol”.

Lilly stopped testing the drug for cholesterol due to low likelihood of it meeting the main goal of the study.

In 2006, Pfizer Inc also scrapped a study on a similar drug, after the treatment was linked to higher death rates.

Merck’s shares were little changed at $53 in premarket trading on Friday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.