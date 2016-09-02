REFILE-Merck aborts development of osteoporosis drug due to stroke risk

(Corrects dateline to Sept 2 from Sept 1)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said it would cease the development of its experimental osteoporosis drug after an independent analysis confirmed that the therapy was associated with an increased risk of stroke.

While the drug, odanacatib, reduces the risk of osteoporotic fractures, the increased risk of stroke in a late-stage study in postmenopausal women does not support regulatory approval, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)