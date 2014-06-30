Merck nausea drug works in children in late-stage trial

June 30 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said its drug for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, Emend, was shown to be more effective than a placebo in a late-stage trial in children.

The company said 51 percent of patients getting Emend showed no vomiting, no retching and no use of rescue medication for nausea and vomiting 25 to 120 hours following the beginning of chemotherapy, compared to 26 percent of those on a placebo.

The drug is already approved for treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in adults. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)