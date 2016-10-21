FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Merck's immunotherapy drug succeeds in key bladder cancer trial
October 21, 2016

Merck's immunotherapy drug succeeds in key bladder cancer trial

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said its immunotherapy, Keytruda, helped previously treated patients with advanced bladder cancer live longer in a late-stage study, prompting an independent monitoring panel to recommend stopping the trial early.

Drugs such as Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb & Co's Opdivo, which are already approved for forms of lung cancer, work by taking the brakes off the immune system and allowing the body's natural killer cells to home in on tumors. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

