Oct 19 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said its experimental drug to prevent cytomegalovirus infection in high-risk bone marrow transplant patients met its primary goal in a late-stage trial.

Cytomegalovirus is a member of the herpes virus family and remains a significant cause of viral infections in transplant recipients. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Martina D'Couto)