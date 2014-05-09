FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Merck KGaA says ready for more deals
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Merck KGaA says ready for more deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - German chemicals and pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA told shareholders on Friday it had the financial firepower for more takeovers after bagging Britain’s AZ Electronic Materials for $2.6 billion.

“We are able to take ambitious steps. We can afford investments and acquisitions,” Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley said in a speech at the group’s annual general meeting.

Its strong cash flow would allow it to swiftly pay back any debt.

“We will use this leeway over the next few years,” Kley added.

Merck, the world’s largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, completed the takeover of AZ last week. It plans to delist the maker of high-tech chemicals for tablet computers and smart phones from the London Stock Exchange at the beginning of June.

Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.