Merck KGaA pulls NSCLC filing for Erbitux in Europe
September 18, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Merck KGaA pulls NSCLC filing for Erbitux in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German drug maker Merck KGaA has withdrawn its European application for its Erbitux drug for use in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“The decision to withdraw the application was based on feedback from European regulatory authorities, indicating that further data would be required,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company added the decision does not alter the proven utility of Erbitux in its already approved indications in metastatic colorectal cancer and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

