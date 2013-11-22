FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European regulator recommends Erbitux for expanded indication
November 22, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

European regulator recommends Erbitux for expanded indication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A European regulator has recommended approval of Merck KGaA’s cancer drug Erbitux to treat patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer, Merck said on Friday.

Merck said the decision by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, was based on recent studies showing that patients with RAS wild-type tumours may benefit from treatment with Erbitux, while patients with RAS mutant tumours may not.

Recommendations for marketing approval by the CHMP are normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of months. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)

