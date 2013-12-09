FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck agrees to settle litigation over Fosamax jaw injuries
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

Merck agrees to settle litigation over Fosamax jaw injuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Merck & Co has agreed to settle hundreds of lawsuits over jaw injuries allegedly caused by the osteoporosis drug Fosamax, lawyers disclosed at a court hearing Monday.

Lawyers for Merck and plaintiffs pursuing litigation over the once-blockbuster drug revealed at a court hearing in New York that a proposed deal had been reached to resolve 1,140 lawsuits pending in federal and state courts.

Terms were not disclosed at the hearing before U.S. District Judge John Keenan, who has presided over federal litigation by plaintiffs claiming they developed osteonecrosis of the jaw from Fosamax.

Tim O‘Brien, a lawyer at Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor who represents Fosamax plaintiffs, confirmed in an email that the parties had agreed to a “global settlement process.”

A spokeswoman for Merck did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.