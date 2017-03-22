A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived
hundreds of claims by plaintiffs who accused Merck & Co
of failing to adequately warn about the risks of thigh bone
fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said
the plaintiffs may proceed to trial and a lower court judge
erred in finding their state law claims pre-empted by federal
law, based on actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Circuit Judge Julio Fuentes said the plaintiffs produced
sufficient evidence for a jury to conclude that the FDA would
have approved "a properly worded warning about the risk of thigh
fractures - or at the very least, to conclude that the odds of
FDA rejection were less than highly probable."
Merck and its law firm did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not
immediately respond to a similar request.
The decision overturned a March 2014 ruling by U.S. District
Judge Joel Pisano, who has since retired from the bench. Pisano
had ruled that all claims by plaintiffs who were injured prior
to Sept. 14, 2010, were pre-empted, leaving only about 20 active
cases.
Fosamax has been prescribed to treat or prevent bone loss in
post-menopausal women since 1995.
Merck's sales of the drug totaled $3.05 billion in 2007, the
last year before the Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company lost
patent exclusivity. Fosamax is now available as a generic.
The plaintiffs claimed to suffer thigh fractures stemming
from long-term use of Fosamax and said Merck knew about the risk
for more than a decade before adding a warning label.
The case is In re: Fosamax (Alendronate Sodium) Products
Liability Litigation, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
14-1900.