FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck sees up to 4.8 pct gain in 2015 adj EBITDA on weak euro
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 19, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

Merck sees up to 4.8 pct gain in 2015 adj EBITDA on weak euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA said 2015 adjusted core earnings would rise to 3.45-3.55 billion euros ($3.9-4.0 billion) in 2015, helped by a strong U.S. dollar boosting the value of overseas sales and the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.

The forecast, which does not include the planned $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp, implies an increase in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 1.8 and 4.8 percent.

Merck, which makes drugs, high-tech chemicals and laboratory supplies, said on Tuesday its first-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 5.7 percent to 853 million euros, slightly below the 862 million euros expected on average by analysts.

$1 = 0.8840 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.