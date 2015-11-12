Merck KGaA lifts 2015 guidance on Sigma-Aldrich takeover

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA lifted its full-year guidance for core earnings before one-offs to include the $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich, which has cleared regulatory hurdles.

The German drugs and chemicals maker on Thursday said it now sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 3.58-3.65 billion euros ($3.84-$3.92 billion), where it had previously expected 3.45-3.55 billion.

In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA gained 10 percent to 944 million euros, beating the 882 million expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.