May 19, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Merck KGaA sees gain in adj EBITDA of up to 18.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 19 (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA expects adjusted core earnings to increase by up to 18.5 percent this year, helped by additional profit from a takeover of lab supplies maker Sigma-Aldrich.

Merck forecast full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off items, to rise to between 4.1 billion euros ($4.6 billion) and 4.3 billion euros, up from 3.63 billion in 2015.

The group, which is the world’s largest maker of liquid crystals for flat screens, had previously targeted growth in adjusted EBITDA of as much as 20 percent this year.

First-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 27 percent to 1.08 billion euros, edging past the average estimate of 1.05 million euros by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tina Bellon

