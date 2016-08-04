FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck KGaA lifts FY profit forecast on strong lab supplies
August 4, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Merck KGaA lifts FY profit forecast on strong lab supplies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA on Thursday lifted its full-year earnings outlook after strong growth at its lab supplies business boosted second-quarter results.

Merck raised its forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items to 4.25-4.4 billion euro ($4.7-$4.9 billion) for 2016, up from a previous target range of 4.1-4.3 billion.

Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA for the group rose 29 percent to 1.16 billion euros, slightly above the average estimate of 1.1 million euros by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

