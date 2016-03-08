FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck KGaA sees adj EBITDA growth of up to 20 pct in 2016
March 8, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Merck KGaA sees adj EBITDA growth of up to 20 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DARMSTADT, Germany, March 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA is targeting growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of as much as 20 percent this year, its finance chief said, specifying a goal of a low double-digit percentage gain issued earlier on Tuesday.

“Low double-digit starts at 10 percent and at the latest ends at 20 percent from my point of view,” Chief Financial Officer Marcus Kuhnert told a press conference after the release of full-year earnings.

He also said that so far this year, organic sales growth at Merck’s lab supplies unit Life Science had shown no signs of slowing from an above-average 8 percent in the fourth quarter.

But the division would likely see organic sales growth in the mid-single digit percentage range for the full year, at or somewhat above industry growth rates.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor

