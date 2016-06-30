FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit to weigh Fosamax warning lawsuits against Merck
June 30, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

3rd Circuit to weigh Fosamax warning lawsuits against Merck

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Lawyers for longtime users of an osteoporosis drug will ask a federal appeals court on Thursday to revive their claims that Merck & Co., Inc. waited too long to warn of the risk of unusual leg fractures associated with its use.

More than 1,000 plaintiffs whose cases were consolidated want the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a lower-court ruling that tossed their failure-to-warn claims, leaving only 20 active cases in the "Fosamax Femur" multidistrict litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/294TSE5

