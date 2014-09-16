FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck KGaA agrees to market Lupin drugs in emerging countries
#Healthcare
September 16, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Merck KGaA agrees to market Lupin drugs in emerging countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Merck KGaA said it struck a deal with Lupin Limited to market some of the Indian drugmaker’s cardiovascular and diabetes treatments in emerging markets.

The partnership covers Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Philippines as well as several countries in Africa and eastern Europe, among others, Merck said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal could add up to 20 new drugs to Merck’s current portfolio and first product launches are expected in 2016, it added.

Last year, emerging markets accounted for close to 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of total sales of 6 billion euros at Merck’s prescription drugs unit Merck Serono.

Lupin and Merck agreed not to disclose financial terms. (1 US dollar = 0.7724 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
