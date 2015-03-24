Study of Merck melanoma drug halted after survival prolonged

March 24 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday a large study of its Keytruda melanoma treatment will be stopped early because an independent monitoring committee determined the drug succeeded in its goal of prolonging survival in previously untreated patients with advanced melanoma.

The medicine, a so-called PD-1 inhibitor that works by taking the brakes off the immune system, is already approved to treat patients who have failed to benefit from standard treatments, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s Yervoy.