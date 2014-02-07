FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck to pay $100 mln in NuvaRing contraceptive settlement
February 7, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

Merck to pay $100 mln in NuvaRing contraceptive settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Merck & Co said on Friday it has agreed to pay $100 million to resolve all U.S. product liability lawsuits involving its NuvaRing contraceptive product.

Merck, the second-biggest U.S. drugmaker, denied any fault under the agreement, which it said must be accepted by 95 percent of the approximately 3,800 eligible patients involved in lawsuits now pending in federal and state courts. The lawsuits allege Merck downplayed serious health risks associated with the product, including dangerous blood clots.

