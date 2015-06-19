FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck aims to be leader in OLED materials by 2018
#Healthcare
June 19, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Merck aims to be leader in OLED materials by 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DARMSTADT, Germany, June 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck aims to be a leading maker of OLED (organic light-emitting diode) materials by 2018, its head of chemicals said on Friday.

“We invested significant sums in this technology at an early stage,” Bernd Reckmann said in a statement.

Merck, which dominates the market for liquid crystals for displays, is one of dozens of players in the nascent OLED market.

OLEDs are used in displays for mobile phones, digital cameras and other gadgets and are popular for portable devices that are used outdoors because their high light output makes them easy to read in sunlight and they use little battery power.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
