FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck KGaA seeks immuno-oncology research partner
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 18, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Merck KGaA seeks immuno-oncology research partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA is in advanced talks with potential partners for its cancer immunotherapy drug candidate anti-PD-L1, it said on Thursday.

“We are currently in advanced discussions with major oncology players and aim to reach an agreement by year-end,” it said in a statement.

Merck added that it planned to invest an additional 130 to 150 million euros ($168 to $192 million) in its biosimilars unit next year, on top of 100 million euros this year, depending on the outcome of ongoing Phase I studies.

It said it would expand existing partnerships with India’s Dr Reddy’s and Brazil’s Bionovis with another, as yet undisclosed in-licensing agreement for a late-stage biosimilar, initially for smaller emerging markets.

1 US dollar = 0.7759 euro Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.