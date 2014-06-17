FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck KGaA terminates MS drug license agreement with Ono
June 17, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Merck KGaA terminates MS drug license agreement with Ono

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - German drugmaker Merck KGaA agreed with Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical to terminate a license agreement over Ono’s experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug ceralifimod.

Merck, the maker of MS drug Rebif, said on Tuesday the project did “not meet Merck’s threshold for continued investment”.

Merck bought worldwide exclusive license rights from Ono for the development and commercialization of ceralifimod outside of Japan, Korea and Taiwan in October 2011.

The drug candidate is currently in the second of three phases typically required for regulatory approval. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

