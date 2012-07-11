FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck osteoporosis drug shows clear benefits, trial halted
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Merck osteoporosis drug shows clear benefits, trial halted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Regulatory filings planned for first-half 2013

* Merck shares rise 2.2 percent

July 11 (Reuters) - A pivotal trial of Merck & Co’s experimental osteoporosis drug Odanacatib has shown that it reduces fracture risk, prompting outside monitors to recommend that the study be stopped early.

The Data Monitoring Committee also said that safety issues “in certain selected areas,” need to be followed, Merck said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares of Merck, which closed at $41.21 on the New York Stock Exchange, were up more than 2 percent at $42.12 in after hours trading.

The company said it expects to submit regulatory applications for U.S., European and Japanese approval of odanacatib in the first half of next year.

The drug is designed to block cathepsin K, the major enzyme in osteoclasts that is responsible for breakdown of existing bone tissue.

The pivotal study involved 16,000 post-menopausal women with osteoporosis.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.