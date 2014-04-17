CORRECTED-Merck's ragweed pollen allergy drug gets U.S. approval

(Corrects fourth paragraph to say Grastek, not Ragwitek, will compete with Stallergenes’ drug)

April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co’s pollen allergy drug Ragwitek.

The tablet, which is administered by placing it under the tongue, is to treat the short ragweed pollen induced allergic rhinitis. (r.reuters.com/nyg68v)

The approval for Ragwitek comes days after U.S. regulatory approval for Merck’s grass pollen allergy drug Grastek.

Merck’s Grastek will compete with Stallergenes SA’s immunotherapy treatment for five types of grass pollen, which was approved by the FDA earlier this month. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)