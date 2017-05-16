Merck KGaA considers transferring its units into subsidiaries

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA said it was looking into shifting its diversified chemicals and healthcare businesses into separate subsidiaries next year. "The internal processes and structures shall be orientated more consequently towards the continuing growth dynamic of the sectors," the family-controlled group said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The planned measures and their concrete form are still subject to further review and decision-making by the Executive Board and other responsible bodies. According to the current status, implementation should largely take place in 2018," it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor)