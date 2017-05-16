FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Merck KGaA considers transferring its units into subsidiaries
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 3 months ago

Merck KGaA considers transferring its units into subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA said it was looking into shifting its diversified chemicals and healthcare businesses into separate subsidiaries next year. "The internal processes and structures shall be orientated more consequently towards the continuing growth dynamic of the sectors," the family-controlled group said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The planned measures and their concrete form are still subject to further review and decision-making by the Executive Board and other responsible bodies. According to the current status, implementation should largely take place in 2018," it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Edward Taylor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.