Merck KGaA CEO says looking at interesting takeover targets
#Healthcare
August 13, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

Merck KGaA CEO says looking at interesting takeover targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The head of Merck KGaA said the German drugs and chemicals maker was looking at “interesting” takeover targets but was under no rush to strike a deal.

“We have a strong balance sheet and a strong cash flow. We can but we don’t have to pursue acquisitions,” Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told a conference call for journalists on Wednesday.

He could envisage deals to strengthen all of the group’s business divisions, provided they make strategic sense, the CEO added.

Merck, the world’s largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, earlier said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 2.3 percent thanks to a recent takeover, though the gain was tempered by the strong euro.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
