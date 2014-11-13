FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck KGaA core earnings up 3 percent on AZ takeover
November 13, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Merck KGaA core earnings up 3 percent on AZ takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s Merck KGaA , the world’s largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged up 3.1 percent, helped by the recent takeover of high-tech chemicals maker AZ Electronic Materials.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and one-off items rose to 856.6 million euros ($1.07 billion), slightly above the 853 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Merck said on Thursday it still expected adjusted EBITDA of 3.3-3.4 billion euros in 2014, up from 3.25 billion last year, including the acquisition of Britain’s AZ Electronic Materials for $2.6 billion, which it wrapped up in May.

Due to the takeover, Merck now expects group sales to increase to 11.0-11.2 billion euros. It had previously forecast 10.9-11.1 billion. (1 US dollar = 0.8035 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Atkins)

